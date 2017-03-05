Hercules aircraft grounded





Loading....





The Israeli Air Force announced that all Hercules and Super Hercules planes would be grounded Wednesday following a near-disaster took place during the flight in honor of Israel's Independence Day yesterday.

According to a report by the IDF, two of Israel’s four-engine C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport craft appear to have made physical contact during the Independence Day flight, with signs of contact on the two plane’s wingtips.

After the planes landed evidence of the contact was collected, though the IAF has yet to establish when the two planes touched during flight.

IAF officials say neither plane was damaged during the incident.