Near-disaster during Independence Day air show

Israeli Air Force investigating near-miss when two Hercules C-130 nearly collided during air show.

IDF officials are investigating a serious security incident during the Independence Day air force flyover on Tuesday, when two Israeli Air Force aircraft nearly collided.

According to a report by the IDF, two of Israel’s four-engine C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport craft appear to have made physical contact during the Independence Day flight, with signs of contact on the two plane’s wingtips.

After the planes landed evidence of the contact was collected, though the IAF has yet to establish when the two planes touched during flight.

IAF officials say neither plane was damaged during the incident





