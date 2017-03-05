Shock in Mir yeshiva as identity of man shot yesterday revealed

Staff, students at Mir yeshiva in Jerusalem horrified to discover their cook was the man killed after charging security guards with a knife.

The young Jewish man from Jerusalem was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon after he charged security officers manning the Hizme checkpoint north was a member of the Mir yeshiva’s kitchen staff, the Behadrei Haredim website reported Wednesday.

The 20-year old resident of the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Ze’ev apparently suffered from mental and emotional problems, which he detailed in a suicide note he left. The man reportedly was exempted from IDF service due to a history of mental illness.

Mir students and staff members were shocked to discover that the man involved in Tuesday’s tragic incident was a yeshiva employee who had helped serve the thousands of Mir students meals over the past two years.

“He worked with me for the last two years,” said a kitchen staff member. “He was a very quiet, very introverted employee; he took the directions he was given very seriously. I rate him as a 10.”

“He merited to feed thousands of yeshiva students every day. All the other workers around him liked him, and personally I liked him very much as well. It’s still hard for me to digest that he was involved in this incident. It’s unbelievable. It doesn’t fit him or his personality. He will be greatly missed.”