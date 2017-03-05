Appeal hearing for convicted soldier opens

The Tel Aviv military court on Wednesday will hold an appeal hearing for convicted IDF soldier Elor Azariya.

Azariya was convicted of manslaughter in January and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Azariya's defense will claim the judges who sentenced him did so by ignoring a long list of evidence and testimonies proving Azariya was innocent.

The prosecution will protest Azariya's light sentence, and insist his jail term be lengthened - even though they originally decided not to pursue a longer sentence for Azariya.

According to Azariya's attorney, the prosecution's decision to appeal proves they are unprofessional and seeking revenge. If they seriously thought there was an issue with Azariya's sentence, they would not make their decision to appeal dependent on Azariya's decision.

In March 2016, Azariya shot a terrorist suspected of wearing a suicide vest after the terrorist stabbed several Israeli bystanders.

According to Dr. Yehuda Hiss, former head of the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, the terrorist was not killed by Azariya's bullet, but had in fact already succumbed to injuries caused by the initial shooting which neutralized him.