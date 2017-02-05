Putin and Trump agree to work together on North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on phone with US President Donald Trump calling on him to avoid increasing tensions with North Korea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with US President Donald Trump and called on him to avoid increasing tensions with North Korea.

The Kremlin said that Putin and Trump agreed to try to schedule a face-to-face meeting in Germany in July - around the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Moscow called the call "business-like and constructive" with the two presidents also discussing the crisis in Syria. The RIA news agency, citing the Kremlin, said that Trump and Putin would look to increase contact between US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with the aim of intensifying diplomatic efforts over Syria.

The White House said that the call involved a “very good” conversation about Syria in which the two leaders discussed creating safe zones in the country and agreed that the suffering in Syria “has gone on for far too long.”