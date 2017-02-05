Watch: Why the Left is right ... and wrong

Tags:Radical Left
Related Stories
- Israeli left looks to impose state education on newborns
- 'Why should foreign-funded NGOs get tax breaks?'
- Kibbutz movement to celebrate 50 years of settlements in Golan
- Leftists back Arabs in Umm al-Hiran
- 'Most anti-Semitism today is coming from the left'
- 'Those who doubt Israel is ours can leave'
- Donald Trump and Charles "The Hammer" Martel
- 'Stalin also had to have his laws approved by the court'
- Feiglin: Hamas saw soldiers acting like sissies
- Leftist singer lashes out at Netanyahu: Be a man and resign