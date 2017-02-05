Yom Ha'atzmaut: still a reason to celebrate?

So many years after becoming a state. So many problems. Should we still celebrate?

Israel became the independent Jewish State over half a century ago. We've come a long way since then, but there are still so many problems.

Is this what the prophets promised us so many years ago? Do we still have a reason to celebrate?

And: Rabbi David Sampson shares Rav Kook's take on Israel Independence Day.

Then: Anita Tucker shares her thoughts about Yom Ha'atzmaut now that we are long past the tragic and traumatic Disengagement from Gaza..





