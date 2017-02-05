Jewish organizatons unite in condemnation of UNESCO vote

Establishment institutions representing world Jewry responded in unison agaonst the UNESCO vote on the Jerusalem resolution.

The President of the American Jewish Congress Jack Rosen said, “Once again, UNESCO has unashamedly attacked Israel, this time on Israel’s Independence Day, by condemning its sovereignty of Jerusalem. That it then goes further and defines Israel as an occupying power only serves to increase instability in the region.

“Rather than ensuring that Israel is safe and Judaism is preserved, time and again this organisation votes on anti-Semitic resolutions that seek to undermine Israel. It has lost all credibility. I would like to thank President Trump for his efforts in trying to prevent this motion from passing. I would encourage him to continue fighting UNESCO’s anti-Israel agenda. While we recognize that more countries abstained from this motion than previous motions, including Argentina and Mexico, we now call on Congress to act against this bias and ensure Israel is protected.”

The European Jewish Congress also condemned the "diplomatic assault" on Israel, calling Sweden’s vote a familiar pattern of support for extremism.

“Once again we see the diplomatic assault on Israel in international institutions, led by the most undemocratic nations in the world,” Dr. Moshe Kantor, President of the EJC, said. “This resolution ignores the history of the Jewish People and its unique and longstanding connection to Jerusalem. It is anti-Semitic and pushes efforts towards peace further back.



“However, we are pleased to note that most European nations voted against the resolution.”

22 countries voted in favor of the motion, 23 abstained and 10 countries, mostly European, voted against. The resolution was submitted by Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar and Sudan.

Among the nations opposing the resolution were Ukraine, Italy, Germany, Great Britain, Lithuania, Greece and the Netherlands. Sweden was the only European nation to vote in favor of the resolution only days after it was widely assumed they voted for Saudi Arabia to join the UN Women's Rights Commission.



“Sweden’s seemingly wretched support for extremism continues as they have isolated themselves among some of the most undemocratic regimes in the world,” Dr. Kantor continued. “The Swedish Government must do some soul searching why a nation which classifies its foreign policy as progressive would be in a column time after time with the likes of Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Iran.”