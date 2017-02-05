Checkpoint death was suicide-by-security forces

The Jewish man who was shot dead rushing Israeli security forces at a Jerusalem area checkpoint reportedly left a suicide note describing his mental illness and a deep psychological distress.

According to reports in Hebrew-language media, the 20-year-old from the Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood in Jerusalem left the note with a friend several days ago.

Police said the unnamed man rushed the Hizme checkpoint with a knife and tried to stab a member of the security forces.

Troops opened fire as they believed they were in “immediate and concrete danger,” police said in a statement.

He died of his injuries shortly after.