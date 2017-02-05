Bedouin tribesmen kill 8 suspected ISIS militants in Sinai

Bedouin Tribe claims to have killed 8 ISIS fighters without suffering a single casualty near Israeli border.

A powerful local Bedouin tribe in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula claims to have killed eight suspected Islamic State fighters in battle and captured three more ISIS terrorists,The Associated Press reported.

The Tarabeen tribe has had repeated clashes with a local ISIS affiliate in recent weeks, opening a new front against the insurgency raging in northern Sinai, which borders the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Moussa al-Delh, a senior member of the tribe, said that clashes broke out in the town of Rafah along the Gaza border, and that no tribesmen were killed.

Egyptian security forces have been battling ISIS in northern Sinai for years. The ISIS insurgency grew far more deadly following the military overthrow of elected Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013. ISIS has claimed responsibility for three recent church bombings on the mainland that killed dozens of worshipers.