Auto accident becomes suspected murder

Police suspect incident where woman killed jumping from vehicle during argument was murder.

The police will ask to extend the remand of the boyfriend of the 19-year-old woman who was killed yesterday when she fell from a moving car they were traveling in.

The man claimed that his partner jumped during a stormy argument that broke out between the two, but there are contradictions between the versions he gave interrogators.

The young woman was found lying on the side of the road and Magen David Adom crews who were summoned to the scene were forced to declare her dead on the spot. Both partners live in the area.

Dan Yizhari, a senior MDA paramedic, described the scene of the accident.

“There was a 19-year old girl lying on the side of the road, unconscious, who was suffering from a head injury.”

“Together with an IDF medical team... we performed a serious of medical checks on her, but after a short time were forced to declare her death.”