'It is time for nations to move their embassies to Jerusalem'

President Rivlin says nations should respond to anti-Israel UNESCO vote by recognizing Jerusalem and moving all embassies to the capital.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin called on the international community to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move their embassies there following the UNESCO vote denying Israel's right to its capital city Tuesday afternoon.

“Jerusalem has always been the center of the Jewish world. The place, we have prayed towards for thousands of years. There was never any doubt, that Jerusalem would be the capital of Israel,” Rivlin told a group of foreign ambassadors who had gathered at the president's residence for a celebration to mark Israel's Independence Day.

“It is time to put an end to the absurd. It is time to recognize Jerusalem, as the official capital of the State of Israel. De facto, not just de jure. It is time to move all the official embassies here, to Jerusalem,” Rivlin added.

22 nations voted to pass the resolution declaring that Israel's sovereignty over Jerusalem is null and void. 10 nations opposed the resolution while 23 nations abstained.