Watch: Rabbi Shalom Gold on Israel's 69th Independence Day

'60 million refugees in world today. For 1,900 years we were THE refugees of world; now there isn't single Jewish refugee in whole world.'

Rabbi Shalom Gold of Har Nof, Jerusalem speaks about the meaning of Independence from his unique perspective: "I merited to live through awesome times..."

"The United Nations says there are 60 million refugees in the world today. Did you ever stop to think for a minute there isn't a single Jewish refugee in the whole world? For 1,900 years we were the refugees of the world. My father was a refugee, my mother was a refugee, all my grandparents were refugees. Not a single Jew in the world is a refugee? That's an awesome, awesome chesed, do you understand, what the Ribono shel olam has done for us?"