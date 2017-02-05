'UNESCO vote does not help create Palestinian State'

Israel's ambassador to UNESCO says Arabs may win 'meaningless' votes, but Israel is here to stay and will continue to prosper.

Israel's ambassador to UNESCO, Carmel Shama-Hacohen, slammed the attempt to ‘manufacture’ history, using ‘fake accusations’ and ‘fake history,’ it is a new low, even by UNESCO standards,” Shama-Hacohen said.

Addressing the Palestinian Authority and the Arab states which submitted the UNESCO resolution, Shama-Hacohen said: “The State of Israel is celebrating today 69 years of independence [, in spite of your many efforts to undermine Israel. You might win a few more meaningless votes, but as long as this is your chosen path, you will never have a state."

“You might think you won today but actually you lost again,” he added.

Shama-Hacohen said that while its enemies must settle for meaningless votes, Israel will continue to win concrete victories.

“We are proud and happy with all of our achievements. However, we would love not to win over you, but win with you. We can win together. It is not a zero sum game," he said.

“It is time for you to realize: we are your neighbors and we shall forever be. Your loss is our loss and our win could be your win and vice versa.”