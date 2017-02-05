Attempted stabbing attack north of Jerusalem





A suspected terrorist was shot and seriously wounded after attempting to carry out a stabbing attack at the Hizma checkpoint north of Jerusalem Tuesday afternoon.

Although initial reports said that the attacker was an Arab, the Jerusalem police said that the attacker was a Jewish resident of Judea and Samaria who wanted to leave via the Hizma checkpoint approached the security forces operating there and apparently tried to stab a member of the security forces.



The security forces who witnessed the attack responded immediately and neutralized him. No one was hurt. The crossing was subsequently closed due to the continued handling of the incident.

The attempted attack took place on Israel's Independence Day.