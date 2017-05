Two wounded in Tel Aviv amusement park fall 35-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl injured when they fell from carousel called "Ta Gaga" in Tel Aviv amusement park. Contact Editor Mordechai Sones,

Uzi Baruch Tel Aviv Amusement Park A 35-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were lightly injured after falling in a Tel Aviv amusement park. A MDA team evacuated them to Ichilov Hospital in the city. "At the clinic near the entrance to the amusement park, we attended two fully conscious wounded people suffering bruises in the pelvis," a senior MDA medic said. "We gave them initial medical treatment on site and evacuated them to the hospital in moderate and light condition."