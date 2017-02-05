UN Special envoy condemns UNSECO for holiday anti-Israel vote

Special United Nations Envoy for the World Council of Independent Christian Churches (WCICC) and Founder of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN) Laurie Cardoza-Moore, condemned UNESCO for voting on Jerusalem on Israel’s 69th Independence Day.

“UNESCO’s vote to deny the Jewish people’s sovereignty over Jerusalem on Israel’s Independence Day is not a coincidence. It is a blatant anti-Semitic statement. It is also an outrageous attack on millions of Jews and Bible-believing Christians worldwide who recognize that Jerusalem is the eternal capitol of Israel and the Jewish people and has been for over 3,000 years. I call upon the UN Secretary General to condemn this absurd vote in the highest of terms,” Cardoza-Moore said in a released statement.

She added: “The US government gives the UN roughly 22 percent of its annual operating budget—an estimated $8 billion dollars in both mandatory payments and voluntary contributions—and $3 billion is earmarked to peacekeeping budgets. As Americans, it is incumbent upon 'we the people' to urge President Trump to not only cut U.S. funds earmarked for UNESCO, but to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to send a clear message to UNESCO and the UN member states supporting this anti-Semitic effort that America will stand with our steadfast friend and ally, Israel."

Proclaiming Justice to the Nations is a non-profit organization established "to educate Christians on their biblical responsibility to stand with their Jewish brethren and Israel." The group uses film and video presentations to "facilitate dialogue and unity" between Jews and Christians in support of the State of Israel and against anti-Semitism. In recent months the organization has fought in the US and internationally against the BDS Movement and the rise of a new generation of campus anti-Semitism.