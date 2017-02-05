On Memorial Day: Israeli Arabs hold pro-terror march in Old City

As millions of Israelis remembered those who fell defending Israel, Israeli Arab march through Old City celebrated terrorists.

While millions of Israelis around the country on Monday remembered Israel’s fallen soldiers and the victims of terrorism, dozens of Arabs marched in solidarity with terrorists through the Old City of Jerusalem.

On Israeli Memorial Day Monday, Arab demonstrators marched through the streets of the Old City carrying placards and wearing t-shirts with pictures of jailed terrorists still engaged in a hunger strike launched by arch-terrorist and mass-murderer, Marwan Barghouti.

Barghouti is believed to be responsible for at least 26 murders committed by terrorists in shooting attacks and suicide bombers during the Second Intifada. He is currently behind bars serving five life sentences for the murder of four Israelis and a Greek tourist.

The pro-terrorist demonstrators reportedly clashed with police, who arrested the organizer of the march. The remaining demonstrators were dispersed and the march ended.

A statement from Jerusalem district police said the marchers were deliberately engaging in provocative behavior.

“The police will continue to act, to prevent, and to thwart any plan or attempt to hold illegal marches which take advantage of the right to demonstrate by [engaging in] intentional provocative behavior and doing so with the intention of breaking the law.”