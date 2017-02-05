Netanyahu: We don't believe in UNESCO

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded Tuesday afternoon to the scheduled vote by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Steering Committee, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Jerusalem, in which the UN organization is expect to pass a resolution denying Israel’s sovereignty over its capital, Jerusalem.

The resolution denying Israel’s right to its own capital city will likely find a majority in the 58-member committee.

Netanyahu ridiculed UNESCO during a question-and-answer segment in the annual Tanach Quiz, saying that Israel does not believe in UNESCO.

“We don’t believe in UNESCO,” said Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister’s comment echoed a statement by Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) on Monday, in which she derided the UNESCO resolution and the denial of the fact of Israel’s sovereignty in Jerusalem as “fake history”.

"This is absurd. We have become used to the concept of 'fake news'. Well, welcome to 'fake history',” said Hotovely.

"UNESCO has long been politicized and unfortunately has become a tool in the service of Palestinian propaganda against Israel.

"Such absurd and historically baseless resolutions undermine UNESCO's mission of safeguarding humanity's cultural heritage.

"We, as Israelis, don’t need UNESCO's approval of our history in our land. However, for the countries voting tomorrow, I must say in the clearest terms: if you cherish history and affirm UNESCO's duty to respect historical truth, there is no choice other than to vote against this latest attempt to subvert international institutions in order to attack Israel."