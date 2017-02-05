Sanz Rebbe evacuated to hospital after accident

Spiritual leader of Hasidic dynasty evacuated to hospital after falling from ladder.

The Sanz Rebbe was evacuated to the hospital Tuesday morning after falling from a ladder.

The spiritual leader of the Hasidic dynasty was reaching for a book from the top of a book shelf while standing on the ladder when the accident occurred.

Emergency medical teams were dispatched to treat and evacuate the rabbi from his home in Netanya.

After receiving first aid on the scene from emergency responders, the rabbi was transferred to Laniado Hospital in Netanya for treatment.

Relatives of the rebbe say he was fully conscious throughout the incident, but may have broken his ankle in the fall. No details on the rabbi’s overall condition have been released, with medical tests at Laniado still being conducted.