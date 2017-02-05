UNESCO to vote on Jerusalem sovereignty

The steering committee of UNESCO will vote Tuesday on resolution denying Israel's right to sovereignty over all of Jerusalem.

The Steering Committee of UNESCO will vote at 2 P.M. Israel time on the resolution about the status of Jerusalem. The terms of the resolution do not deny the connection of the Jewish nation to Temple Mount but they do deny Israel's right to sovereignty over all of the territory of Jerusalem.

The vote is set to take place during Israeli Independence Day, and just three weeks before Israelis celebrate Jerusalem Day, marking 50 years since the liberation of the Old City from Jordanian occupation.

Over the last few weeks a number of European countries have acted with Arab countries to reach an accepted version of the resolution. The UNESCO spokesman said that if the resolution is passed, it will be ratified on Friday after it is presented to the entire UNESCO Committee.

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded at hte Tanach Quiz to the UNESCO resolution by stating that "we deny UNESCO's right to decide Jerusalem's borders."