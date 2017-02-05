Talk show host blasts President Trump

Tags:Stephen Colbert, Trending
Related Stories
- New drilling technology makes surgery a lot safer
- New Texas immigration bill sparks mass protest
- Robert O'Neill speaks with Fox News about Osama Bin Laden
- Car crashes into a police vehicle with children inside
- May Day protests spark controversy
- Trump makes promises for better health care
- 'It's very threatening to us and to many other allies'
- Former Muslim woman speaks out for Israel
- Watch: Protesters spark brawl as siren sounds in Tel Aviv