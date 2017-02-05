Did the left frame Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka?

Right-wing Jews claim that medal worn by Gorka is no proof of anti-Semitic leanings and that he is a victim of political machinations.

It was reported Monday that Sebastian Gorka, who currently serves as a deputy assistant to President Trump and is a member of the Strategic Initiatives Group along with fellow White House aides Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon, is on his way out of the White House.

The reasons for this are as yet undetermined. It is possible that Gorka failed to obtain the requisite security clearance to serve in his role, and this is apparently due to left-wing media outlets linking him with a Hungarian nationalist group accused of collaborating with the Nazis during World War II.

The claims originated in a left-wing blog entitled Lobelog which noted that Gorka had worn on various occasions- including at the president's inauguration- a medallion bestowed by the Order of Knights (Vitézi Rend), a group established by Miklós Horthy, the anti-Semitic governor of Hungary between 1920 and 1944.

However there is a deep dispute among American Jews whether the medal is a sign of anti-Semitic identification. Right-wing Jews assert that Gorka is a staunch ally of Israel and the reports about the medallion are distorted and fragmentary.

As for the Order of Knights, Gorka and his defenders claim that he wears the medal as a sign of honor to his late father who received the medal in the 70s. Gorka's father did not receive the original Order of Knights as he was born in 1930 and the Order was disbanded by the Communist regime which conquered Hungary in 1945.

Gorka explained that the medal was presented to his father, Paul Gorka, by a new order with the same name as the previous order, established by Hungarian expatriates after the Soviet conquest. The medal was given as recognition for Gorka's activities in an anti-communist underground cell. Gorka was arrested and tortured by the Soviet regime for his activities and exiled from Hungary in 1956.

Another charge leveled by the left-wing Jewish site claimed to have found a 2007 Hungarian television interview with Gorka in which he endorsed a militia then proposed by anti-Semitic political parties. Embedded in the "exclusive" story is a clip of Gorka speaking on Hungarian television full of jarring cuts and jumps, and ending strangely in mid-sentence. Gorka's supporters claim that he never expressed support for the new militia and emphasized that there is no connection between the party he supports and the militia.