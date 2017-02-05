Abbas heads to Washington

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Monday left for Washington, where he is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump, the PA-based WAFA news agency reported.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, the report said, and the two will discuss the role the U.S. administration can play in reviving peace negotiations with Israel.

Abbas’s spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, was quoted by Kol Yisrael radio as having said that Abbas would emphasize to Trump that a just solution to the conflict should be based on the two-state solution and on the Arab peace initiative.

Abu Rudeineh added that there is a real opportunity to establish peace and that the international community should not miss it.

On Sunday, Abbas met with Jordan's King Abdullah in Amman, where the two discussed the Israeli-Arab conflict in preparation for Abbas's meeting with Trump.

The two agreed that any solution would involve two states based on the pre-1967 borders, and stressed the need to restart negotiations to enable the formation of an independent Palestinian state.

The 2002 Arab Peace Initiative is the most comprehensive plan offered and is therefore fundamental for peace, they said.

The initiative offers Israel a promise of normal relations with its Arab neighbors, on condition that Israel give up all of Judea and Samaria and agree to a state which cannot be adequately defended.

Abbas has repeatedly refused to negotiate with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu unless certain preconditions were fulfilled.

However, Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun recently quoted Abbas as saying, "I am ready to meet the Prime Minister of Israel anytime in Washington, under the patronage of President Trump."