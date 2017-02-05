One dead in stabbing attack in Texas

One killed and three wounded in a stabbing attack at the University of Texas at Austin. Suspect in custody, motive unknown.

One person was killed and three wounded in a stabbing attack on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin on Monday afternoon, said officials quoted by CNN.

Details about their injuries were not immediately available.

Campus police said the suspect is a UT student and is in custody. There was no word about a possible motive, and that is still under investigation, according to CNN.

The stabbings occurred near Gregory Gym. Police said there was no ongoing threat to the campus community once the suspect was in custody.

The suspect was identified as Kendrex White and was apprehended about two minutes after campus police received reports of the attack on the school's main grounds, according to Reuters. White was being questioned by police and charges were likely to come later.

"I don't know what his motivation is," University of Texas at Austin Police Chief David Carter was quoted as having said at a news conference.

All the victims were found in about a one-block area and were men aged 20 or 21, police said. Their names have not been released.

The university canceled classes for the day.

“Our prayers go out to all those affected by today’s tragic events,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.