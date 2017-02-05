Jay Shapiro claims that it is important to recall the situation of the Jewish people in 1945 and the state in 1948 in order to fully appreciate Jewish sovereignty.
Loading....
Click here to download the podcast
|
A work in progress
Yom Ha'atzmaut: Jay Shapiro thinks that this generation must appreciate historical perspective.
Contact Editor
Jay Shapiro, 02/05/17 01:42
Israeli flags at the Kotel
Flash 90
Jay Shapiro claims that it is important to recall the situation of the Jewish people in 1945 and the state in 1948 in order to fully appreciate Jewish sovereignty.
Loading....
Click here to download the podcast
Related Stories