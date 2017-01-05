Editor leaves Sheldon Adelson-owned Israeli newspaper

The editor of the Sheldon Adelson-owned free Israeli daily newspaper Yisrael Hayom will leave his position after a decade at its helm.

Amos Regev, one of the founding staff members of the newspaper, announced his departure in an article Sunday in the newspaper in both the Hebrew- and English-language editions.

The announcement said that Regev is “stepping down,” though other news reports in Israel said he was fired after allowing senior writers at the newspaper to criticize Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“I thank Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, and the entire Adelson family, for the opportunity I was given — that we all were — to launch a revolution in the Israeli media market,” Regev said in the announcement of his departure.

Regev will hold the title of founding editor and continue to write for the paper.

Also Sunday, Yisrael Hayom published an open letter from the Adelson family to Regev, highlighting his professionalism and Zionism.

Regev will be replaced by the paper’s foreign news editor, Boaz Bismuth, who reportedly is close to Adelson. Bismuth is the only Israeli reporter to be granted an Oval Office interview with President Donald Trump, who received millions in campaign contributions from the Adelson family.