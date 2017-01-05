'Hamas cynically deceives the world'

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj.-Gen. Yoav (Poli) Mordechai, discussed the expected publication of the updated Hamas charter on Facebook.

Mordechai wrote that "'The Koran - our constitution and death for the sake of Allah is our highest wish' - this is the true face of the Hamas terror organization and not the Convention or its new document - they are prevarication and pure deceit.

"The Hamas terrorist organization cynically deceives the world when it tries to present itself through its 'new document' as enlightened and progressive. We laugh because we have already seen how the Hamas terror organization 'believes' in democracy when it executes its opponents and throws them off the rooftops, and humiliates women who have no political rights, and continue their terrorist activity by exploiting help from the world for the purpose of murder instead of dealing with the problems of the Gaza Strip.

"The Hamas terrorist organization can change a word in the treaty or in the new document, but there is nothing real and credible about it, and they are not worth the paper they were written on ... A paper that constitutes a veil behind which Hamas tries to conceal its criminal activities and ideology - but to no avail," said Mordechai's post.

This afternoon, Arab media reported that Hamas is to remove the call for Israel's destruction and disassociate itself from the Muslim Brotherhood in a new policy document aimed at improving relations with Gulf Arab states and Egypt.

In addition, Hamas will reportedly declare support for a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines without recognizing Israel's right to exist.