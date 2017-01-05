European Israel supporters tour Judea and Samaria

Israel supporters from Europe arrived for a tour in Judea and Samaria. The group traveled to several historical places and also visited small businesses in Judea and Samaria today. Lawyer Nati Rom from Lev HaOlam said: “This is a clear message that many European Citizens support Israel, support Jewish businesses in Judea and Samaria and oppose the boycott.”

A group of Israel supporters from Europe arrived for a tour in Judea and Samaria to express their support. The supporters came from Europe and as part of their trip they attended a special program organized by the Lev HaOlam Organization, which fights against the boycott and BDS movements and in support of small businesses in Judea and Samaria.

The group spent one day in Binyamin and Samaria, before later traveling to Gush Etzion and Judea. They visited several historic sights and also the businesses of Jewish pioneers.

In Hevron, the group visited the Tomb of the Patriarchs and heard a talk from a resident of the town who makes honey there. In addition, they visited a chocolate factory in Maale Hever and also other small businesses. The group was led by Attorney Nati Rom, founder of the Lev HaOlam Organization.

Rom said, “We have come to Gush Etzion with a group from Europe that has come to support the producers throughout Judea and Samaria. We were in Samaria earlier and have now come to Gush Etzion. We connected with our roots at the Tomb of the Patriarchs and with all the stories of the Jewish pioneers, including the story of Jewish producers.”

“Our goal is to send a clear message that there are those in the world who are busy boycotting and spreading hate, but there are also many other Europeans who come to visit here and who love Israel. They support Israel and they have made the effort to visit and support Jewish producers against the boycott by buying their products directly. We in Lev HaOlam regularly organize tours for people visiting Israel to come and experience the story of the Jewish producers in modern Judea and Samaria as well as connect to the history of Judea and Samaria where it all began.”

The trip organizers, Jan and Fred, two Israel supporters from Holland who came with the group said, “We came to Judea and Samaria, the heartland of Israel, in order to meet the righteous people here and learn from them about the history of the Bible. Only one who understands his past can understand his present and see the future. Those who boycott Israel are confused people who do not understand the past and therefore are unable to see the present and the future.” In summary the pair said, “Therefore all of their attempts will not succeed and the number of people in Europe supporting Israel will only increase in the future.”

The group participants promised after the tour that they would return home to Europe and spread the word to their friends about the monthly packages that Lev HaOlam sends with products from Judea and Samaria to all over the world.