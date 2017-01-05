Rock ambush: this is how it looks

Emboldened by Jews' radical self-restraint, Arabs ambush cars from up close and videotape themselves doing it.

Early Friday afternoon, cars carrying Jewish civilians and families were travelling northward on Highway 60 in Samaria when they were ambushed by dozens of Arabs from the village of Sinjil.

The Arabs, who knew that Jews are loath to use their weapons even when attacked, because of a leftist judiciary and media, were bold enough to attack the Jews from up close and videotape themselves doing it.

Photos of the aftermath were taken by professional photographer Miriam Tzachi, who was in the first car attacked.

"They stood there and filmed their accursed bravery with each passing car", she wrote afterward on Facebook.

Photos: Miriam Tzachi





Loading....





The IDF carried out a wide-scale operation in the area, arresting six Arabs suspected of throwing the rocks.

"IDF forces will continue to operate in Sinjil," an IDF spokesman said. "We understand that we need to be continuously present in order to change the region's security situation for the better."

Binyamin Brigade Commander Colonel Yuval Gaz said, "We in the Binyamin Region Brigade will not tolerate attacks on civilians or the disruption of normal life in the area."