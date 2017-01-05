'Arabs who throw stones will pay for it'

IDF Lieutenant-Colonel Sagiv Dahan, who serves as an officer in Judea and Samaria, told Arutz Sheva on Monday that Judea and Samaria's residents can be "calmer than ever today."

"In our division, our motto is 'We want to allow normal, pleasant, comfortable lives all year round' - and this is definitely our goal for holidays, including Independence Day," Dahan said.

"Independence Day is a meaningful and happy day for the State of Israel, and we work tirelessly to ensure everyone can go on a hike or take a vacation wherever they wish to, including in Judea and Samaria."

In preparation for Independence Day, the IDF has strengthened its position in Judea and Samaria "to prevent challenging situations and to ensure everyone will feel comfortable enough to walk wherever they want to."

According to Dahan, the stone throwers from Sinjil last week paid a heavy physical and financial price.

"Recently, terror organizations and lone wolf attacks, including stoning Jews on local roads, have hit a low which has not been seen for several years. We will continue to work to improve the protection we provide," Dahan said. "We will work actively to fight those who throw stones."

"If we take the example of last week's rock throwers from Sinjil...those who were involved paid for it. We meet them and we stop them and deal with them, physically. We put them in jail and we harm them economically and in various other ways, in order to make them understand what it really mans to be involved in terror - and that it's not worth it.

"We live in an area in which their holidays and our holidays affect the atmosphere. We prepare for this and we work to find solutions so that terror attacks will not repeat themselves.

"We invite all of Israel to come visit the IDF exhibits. We invite everyone to hike in Judea and Samaria. The IDF is prepared to receive all the Israelis who are expected to arrive here. We will give everyone a feeling of security, and real security as well.

"Over the holiday, the IDF opens its doors to all citizens. We have a variety of exhibits, displayed everywhere from Meitar in the south to Emek Dotan. We opened the Samaria Brigade's base, and there will be exhibits in other bases, too. Come, hike, look at the exhibits, and have fun."