Israeli teenager dies after falling out of car in Samaria

A 19-year old Israeli young woman was killed in an accident Monday afternoon in northwestern Samaria.

Paramedics responding to an emergency call found the girl lying unconscious on the side of an access road which links the town of Tzofim and the Eyal checkpoint, east of Kfar Saba.

MDA emergency responders and IDF paramedics were called to the scene of the accident. Despite efforts to revive the young woman, however, paramedics were forced to declare her dead at the scene.

Dan Yizhari, a senior MDA paramedic, described the scene of the accident.

“There was a 19-year old girl lying on the side of the road, unconscious, who was suffering from a head injury.”

“Together with an IDF medical team... we performed a serious of medical checks on her, but after a short time were forced to declare her death.”

Police investigating the incident say the young woman apparently suffered the injuries when she fell from a moving vehicle. The car in question belongs to a couple who live in the area.

The driver of the vehicle, who was detained for questioning, claimed that during the tragic journey, an argument erupted between the driver and the young woman. Eventually, the driver claims, the young woman opened the door and jumped out of the vehicle.