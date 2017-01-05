'Even after a home is built, it needs looking after'

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday evening spoke at the official opening ceremony at the Western Wall for Israel’s Memorial Day, in memory of Israel’s fallen servicemen and women.

In his Independence Day message, Rivlin said, "Dear friends, in Israel and around the world, happy Independence Day! Sixty-nine years ago, in the moments just after David Ben Gurion declared the birth of the State of Israel, we all went out to dance in the streets.

"We celebrated a hope which came true: to be a free people in our land, in Jerusalem.

"The Zionist dream has succeeded more than we could have ever hoped. Israel today is a strong democracy, a shrine of freedom of expression, and a hub of innovation. My generation, who dreamed to see an Israeli pilot fly above them, got to see Israeli satellites circle the globe.

"Our young state, in a difficult neighborhood has become a center of learning and doing. The nation that wandered for hundreds of years looking for shelter, has built universities and yeshivot (schools of Torah study). The people of the Book, in the land of the Bible.

"Yes, the Jewish people came home. But we must remember, that even after it is built a home needs looking after. We will continue to look deep inside ourselves to solve the problems and turn challenges into opportunities. We will continue to uphold our values, which guide us on this path.

"On this day, on our Independence Day, let us all work to be sure that our national home is a home that looks after the weak, and cares for all its sons and daughters. This is the duty of our leaders, but it is also the duty of each and every one of us.

"Many of you – in Israel and around the world – give so much to help Israel and Israeli society grow, and we thank you for this from the bottom of our hearts. This is your celebration too, this is the Independence Day of all the Jewish people. Happy Independence Day, and Shalom from Jerusalem."

On Tuesday, the Rivlins will host traditional Independence day celebrations at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. Included in the celebration will be the annual awarding of the Medal of Excellence 121 to soldiers and officers of the IDF.