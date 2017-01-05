Netanyahu: Father who interrupted should not be suspended

PM intervenes, blocks suspension of bereaved father who interrupted Netanyahu's Memorial Day speech on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday afternoon spoke to Yad Lebanim administrators and requested they not suspend the bereaved father who interrupted Netanyahu's speech.

Netanyahu's speech was part of a ceremony inaugurating the new "Heichal Hazikaron" (Hall of Remembrance) was held on Jerusalem's Mount Herzl a few hours prior to the start of Israel's Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldiers of Israel and Victims of Terrorism.

Yad Lebanim ceded to Netanyahu's request and froze the suspension.

The bereaved father, Shaul Chitayat, lost his son Omri in 1996.

During Sunday's ceremony, Chitayat interrupted Netanyahu's speech saying, "Even on this holy day, I do not forgive Leah Goldin's tears. Her tears demand an immediate apology."