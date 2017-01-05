Support for two-state solution slipping - among Arabs?

Just half of Israeli Arabs say they back establishment of Palestinian state - and just 4% say they'd ever want to live in such a state.

David Rosenberg,

Arab youth holds PLO flag in Jerusalem
FLASH90

Is support for Palestinian statehood slipping among Israeli Arabs?

According to new polling data collected by the Israel Democracy Institute’s Guttman Center and Tel Aviv University, just half of Israeli Arabs – not including those living under the Palestinian Authority – favor the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The latest Peace Index survey, released on Sunday, shows that only 50.7% of Arabs with Israeli citizenship favor the formation of a Palestinian state. More than one third (38.6%) say they prefer Israel to remain the sole sovereign state between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean.

Of those Israeli Arabs who support the establishment of a Palestinian state, few say they would want to live in such a state. Just 4.2% say they would move to Palestine if it were established.

The survey also shows few believe a Palestinian state is in the offing.

Just 3.7% of Jews and 14.1% of Israeli Arabs say they strongly believe a final status agreement will be achieved in the foreseeable future between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Thirty-five percent of Jews and 38.4% of Arabs say they do not at all believe such an agreement will be achieved in the coming years.

A total of 76.8% of Jews and 51.9% of Arabs say they are skeptical about such an agreement being reached. Just 21.3% of Jews and 45.1% of Arabs say they were at all optimistic about the chances of such an agreement being hammered out in the near future.




