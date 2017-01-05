Shabak Chief: Israel is stronger than ever

The Shin Bet (also known as the Shabak) internal security agency on Monday morning held a ceremony commemorating agents who were killed during their service.

At the ceremony, Shin Bet Chief Nadav Argaman said, "Today we remember, together, the work of those who are no longer with us. They were our friends, our colleagues, our partners in service. Under cover of disguise, they worked day and night to protect Israel's security - from the time Israel was founded, until today."

"Standing opposite the memorial wall, each person meditates quietly, and together we create a national and organizational memory. We appreciate the sacrifice and bravery of those ho have fallen, and to whom the public owes so much, often without even knowing what happened or how these people contributed to Israel's security.

"As we approach 70 years since Israel's birth, our country is stronger than ever. We face many new regional and global challenges. The Middle East is in upheaval, terror abounds, criminal activity wears many disguises, but they all have the same purpose: To harm the State of Israel, to terrorize us, to undermine democracy, and to disrupt world order.

"We stand strong in the face of all these challenges. We work daily to ensure Israel's continued existence and security. We understand that we must keep Israel strong and democratic, and ready to face every threat.

"The memories of those who fell during their service in Shin Bet will continue to be strong, and to help Israel grow from year to year. Their memories will continue to shape our lives and our work. We promise to pass them on to the next generation, and to continue in their path of protecting Israel's safety and security.

"May the memories for Shabak's fallen, and the fallen of all of Israel's security forces, be blessed."