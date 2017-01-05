Jewish Home MK: Ya'alon is abusing the bereaved

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) on Monday morning attacked former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon.

"Cynically using the bereaved and their memories for political gain is embarrassing and hurts the victims' memories," Smotrich tweeted. "It's a shame he didn't manage to keep quiet for one day of unity."

In an interview with Reshet Bet earlier on Monday morning, Ya'alon said, "I have a lot of faith in Israeli society. The problem is with its leaders. Leaders need to do what is right - not what is popular."

"I have not yet announced what my exact political agenda will be. I feel a moral obligation towards those who fell for our country, and I hope others feel the same. For me, it's a strong motivator.

"We have excellent people. What we are hearing is the extremes, who are leading us to a bad place. We have a moral obligation, and we need leadership, not politics."