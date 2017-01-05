Former Chief Rabbi Metzger begins prison sentence

Former Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi of Israel Yonah Metzger entered Masiyahu Prison Monday morning, beginning a three-and-a-half year sentence handed down following the rabbi’s conviction on corruption charges.

Rabbi Metzger was accused in 2005 of corruption, with allegations ranging from bribery, tax evasion, to obstruction of justice. The case was closed, however, in 2006 for lack of evidence. But in 2013, new claims of wrongdoing prompted the reopening of the investigation, culminating in the arrest of Rabbi Metzger in November 2013.

In January 2017, Rabbi Metzger agreed to a plea bargain arrangement with prosecutors, under which he would plead guilty to accepting bribes, tax evasion, and obstruction of justice and would serve a three-and-a-half year term.

A district court rejected the plea bargain agreement in February, sentencing the rabbi to four and a half years in prison.

On Sunday, however, the Supreme Court reversed the district court’s decision, dropping one year and reaffirming the original 3-and-a-half year sentence.