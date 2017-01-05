Report: Trump adivsor Sebastian Gorka leaving White House

Trump advisor and former Breitbart editor Sebastian Gorka, once accused by left of ties to anti-Semitic group, reportedly stepping down.

A prominent national security aide to President Trump is on his way out of the White House, The Washington Examiner and CNN reported.

Sebastian Gorka, who currently serves as a deputy assistant to President Trump and is a member of the Strategic Initiatives Group along with fellow White House aides Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon, worked in the past for the Gatestone Institute, Georgetown University, Breitbart News, and has been a frequent Fox News contributor.

Gorka, a consistent supporter of Israel with a history of combating anti-Semitism in his native Hungary, was nonetheless the target of left-wing media outlets, which attempted to link him with a Hungarian nationalist group accused of collaborating with the Nazis during World War II.

Trump’s appointment of Gorka was seen by many observers as a sign of a fundamental shift in US policy towards terrorism. Gorka has in the past emphasized the role of Islamic religious teachings rather than US policy in the Middle East and contemporary challenges facing the region as the primary cause of radical Islamic terrorism, a position which earned Gorka praise from the right and recrimination from many on the left.

While multiple White House officials confirmed Sunday night that Gorka would be leaving his present position in the administration, the reasons behind the move and Gorka’s future with the Trump White House remain unclear.

One source inside the administration claimed Gorka is expected to be transferred to a new position with the White House, while another said he had position lined out outside of the White House.

Gorka’s departure is just the latest in a series of national security personnel changes the Trump administration has faced in its first 100 days.

Trump’s first National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, was forced out in mid-February, after he concealed business dealings with Russian officials from Vice President Mike Pence.

Earlier this month the administration announced that Deputy National Security Advisor, K.T. McFarland was being reassigned to serve as Ambassador to Singapore. In addition, senior Trump aide Steve Bannon was dropped from the National Security Council in April.