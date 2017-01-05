'The heroism of Yanai'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett speaks of heroism of soldier who died protecting people during terrorist attack in a supermarket.

Staff Sergeant Yanai Weissman, a soldier in the Nahal 50 Battalion, was born in Tzfat in the fall of 1995. He was the third child of his parents - Orly and Avraham - and thebrother of Linthai, Ya'ari and Hanan.

Prior to his military service, Yanai chose to study in a pre-military preparatory program, and during this period Yanai and his girlfriend Yael decided to marry.

The wedding took place about two months before Yanai was drafted into the IDF, and their daughter, who was named Neta, was born.

During a regular army leave, on Thursday, February 18, 2016, two terrorists armed with knives entered the Rami Levy branch in the Sha'ar Binyamin industrial zone.

The terrorists immediately began to attack and stabbed numerous shoppers and workers.

At the same time, Yanai and Yaffa were going shopping for Shabbat, with Neta, their baby daughter.

Yanai heard the shouts and with his hands bare and without a weapon he ran to where the screams sounded.

He attacked the two terrorists with his hands and tried to stop the murder spree. During the struggle Yanai was wounded. He later died of his wounds.

Yanai once told his commanders in the army, "Once you have responsibility for someone else, you can not afford to break or give yourself up"

At the funeral, his widow Yael said goodbye to him: "I could not stop you from running there, and I do not regret it, I know that if you did not run there, you would not be the same Yanai I knew, Yanai that I fell in love with. All the people of Israel. "

Last week I was privileged to participate in the march of life alongside Yael. I met a wonderful woman who, despite the enormous space that opened up in her, is optimistic, and grows Neta with endless dedication and love.

When I met her, I realized that Yanai's heroism had always existed in him, and in one moment she was discovered.

Yanai had a joy for life, a great love for Yael and Neta, and a great and kind heart. A straight line connects King David, Judah the Maccabee, Roi Klein and Yanai Weissman. Like them, Yanai is a link in the chain of Jewish heroism throughout the generations. May every Hebrew boy and girl recognize Yanai's heroism purity of heart.