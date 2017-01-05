'Our existence has a price'

'Our existence and freedom have a price,' says President Rivlin in Memorial Day address at the Western Wall.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin spoke at the state ceremony at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday night marking the beginning of Memorial Day (Yom Hazikaron).

“Fifty years after the liberation of Jerusalem, at the Wall of hope and tears, we remember that our freedom is both sacred and hard to preserve. There is a price for our existence and our freedom, and we are ready to pay that price with reverence and awe.”

The president also addressed bereaved families present at the ceremony.

“Dear families, we are living in [your fallen relatives’] merit. You paid the price of our freedom, acquired with blood.”

Rivlin added that the terrible price of our existence in our land obliges us to do everything in our power to secure the safety of Israel’s citizens and the well-being of Israel’s soldiers fighting on behalf of Israel’s security.

Israel, he continued, does not forget the price paid by its soldiers, including those whose remains have not been recovered or are being held captive by Israel’s enemies.

“The mission to return those lost and fallen, whose place of burial is unknown is not yet complete. We owe it to our sons – the [imperative] still stands.”