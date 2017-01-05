Hassidic police volunteer promoted to superintendent

As part of the Independence Day ceremony honoring outstanding officers held in the Israel Police Haifa Coast District, former volunteer Hezki Farkash, a Sered Vizhnitz Hassid from Haifa, was promoted to the rank of superintendent.

The police praised Farkash's work and said that "Hezki is well known to all in his role as volunteer police officer which he fills while also serving as ZAKA Operations Coordinator in the north of the country, with all the volunteers part of the coastal police force."

Farkash, who began volunteering with the Israel Police in 2003, has become the highest profile haredi police volunteer in the north of Israel during routine periods and in times of emergency.

During the ceremony, the police congratulated Farkash on behalf of the residents of the area. "Hezki, who frequently volunteers in the police units, was honored today by the district police when the commander of the coastal district, Amos Ya'akov, spoke warmly about his blessed work and gave him the rank of superintendent," the police press release said.