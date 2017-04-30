Only 6 out of 60,000 solve Shin Bet puzzle

Sixty thousand Israelis attempted to solve a riddle published by the Shin Bet last Thursday as part of a new recruitment drive. Only six have succeeded in solving the puzzle so far.

Only 20 out of the 60,000 who tried their hand at the riddle solved even the first part, and only six succeeded in solving all three parts of the riddle.

The Shin Bet launched the riddle online as part of a new campaign to recruit the best and brightest from Israeli society. The intelligence organization called the campaign "thwarting the next threat, defending Israel."

The cyber geniuses who solved the riddle will be invited to apply for one of the unique technological posts at the forefront of technology and to integrate into the unique and new development tracks and careers offered by the Shin Bet to these candidates.The Shin Bet noted that all those interested in developing a career in the security service will significantly shorten the process of applying for various positions, so that within a few minutes a candidate can complete the process in a simple and user-friendly way.