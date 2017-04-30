'We will eternalize the past, and determinedly build the future'

On Sunday a ceremony inaugurating the new "Heichal Hazikaron" (Hall of Remembrance) was held on Jerusalem's Mount Herzl.

The dedication comes just a few hours before Israel marks the Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldiers of Israel and Victims of Terrorism.

At the ceremony, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said "we remember who we are, and what the purpose of our actions is, no less than we remember those who have fallen."

"Today we are inaugurating the Hall of Remembrance, which gives a memorial to our fallen soldiers," Netanyahu said. "This is a significant event for all of us."

"This year marks 50 years since the Six Day War. I know many parents of fallen soldiers are asking themselves, 'Who will remember our son after we die?' With this new hall, we promise that the memory of our fallen sons and daughters will remain etched in our nation's heart for generations to come.

"The values which led to this hall's building, are the same values which make the Jewish nation unique. This hall connects individuals' memories to the our nation's collective memories. There is no other nation which has managed to accomplish this unification so exactly and so carefully.

"This hall is not just a place to remember the past. In this hall, we promise to eternalize the past, but we also promise to continue to determinedly build the future."

Netanyahu continued to speak, but was interrupted by Hadar Goldin's father, who said, "Even on this holy day, I do not forgive Leah Goldin's tears. Her tears demand a response and an immediate apology."

Binyamin Netanyahu in the new Hall of Remembrance/ Credit: Yonatan Sindel, Flash 90

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) said, "Israel does not receive international backing in its moments of truth. The world must halt hypocritical and anti-Israel diplomatic initiatives, some of which are anti-Semitic as well."

"As we speak, like during every other hour of every other day, IDF soldiers and other security forces are working in the air, on the ground, and in the sea, to ensure the safety of Israel's citizens.

"They do this with courage and determination, along all our borders and sometimes far from our borders. They work to thwart every threat, and to capture everyone who wishes us harm.

"The IDF is the strongest army in the Middle East. Its strength, wisdom, and the quality of its soldiers, are our greatest guarantee of safety."Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East, and it is part of the United Nations, but we do not receive international support. This is how it was in the past, and this is what we have in the present.

The new hall is 18 meters high, and contains over 23,000 bricks - each with the name of a fallen IDF soldier and the date he or she fell. Next to each name is a memorial candle which will be lit on the anniversary of their passing.

The new hall memorializes every fallen soldier, from the earliest Zionists who were killed, to the most recent victim of Israel's war on terror.

All of the lights will be light on Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldiers of Israel and Victims of Terrorism.

The mezuzah which Israeli President Reuven Rivlin affixed to the hall's doorway saw Jerusalem's unification and the IDF forces tearful entry to the city.