'Liberman worries me, he's blurting out platitudes'

Former Defense Minister says PM should not have bought submarines, current Defense Minister has 'no patience' for security cabinet.

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon harshly attacked current Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) for his recent remarks about North Korea.

In a "Shabbatarbut" event on Saturday, Ya'alon said recent events have him very worried.

"Liberman doesn't have any patience for the Cabinet. He comes to discussions, blurts out some platitudes, and leaves," Ya'alon said.

Ya'alon also attacked Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for the submarine issue, saying Netanyahu was planning on purchasing submarines without informing him.

Israel's recent purchase of submarines has led to an investigation surrounding possible violations of public trust and corruption - though Netanyahu himself is not one of the suspects in the issue.

"He wanted to do it without asking or updating his Defense Minister," Ya'alon said. "I agree with Ehud Barak. There was no reason to buy a seventh or eighth submarine."

"Netanyahu has an obsession with the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC) and the Israel Broadcasting Authority (IBA)," Ya'alon added. The issue is that the responsibility then shifts to the Supreme Court - and Netanyahu doesn't actually make decisions. Only Ze'ev (Benny) Begin (Likud)and I even talk about the importance of the law."

The IPBC/ IBA issue arose after employees form both organizations refused to back down, each insisting the other organization was unnecessary. However, many Israelis feel Netanyahu himself should not be directly involved in either organization.