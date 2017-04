Turkish internet users find themselves faced with 'error' message, Wikimedia says they're investigating.

Turkey on Saturday morning blocked access to Wikipedia.

Internet users who attempted to visit the online encyclopedia found themselves faced with an "error" notice.

"Turkey Blocks," an independent body involved in digital transparency, reported that beginning Saturday morning, Turkish users would no longer be able to access the site.

The Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia, said they do not know the reason for Turkey's decision and are looking into the issue.