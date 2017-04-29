New Jersey university rejects BDS motion

Students at Montclair State University vote down resolution calling on the school to boycott Israel.

The student government at Montclair State University in New Jersey reportedly voted down a resolution calling on the school to boycott Israel, JTA reported on Friday.

According to the report, the measure was defeated Wednesday by a vote of 11-1, with six abstentions.

An earlier survey aimed at gauging student support for the measure found that 64 percent of students were opposed.

The defeat of the resolution, which was initiated by the New Jersey school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, was commended by the pro-Israel group Stand With Us.

Several colleges and universities have passed resolutions calling for a boycott of Israel in recent years.

Earlier this month, the Tufts University student senate passed a resolution calling on the university to divest from four companies that do business with Israel.

The resolution calls for the university to divest from or not begin investing in Elbit Systems, G4S, Northrop Grumman and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and to screen its investments for human rights compliance. However, it is symbolic and is not binding on the university.

This week, the student government of the University of Wisconsin-Madison unanimously passed a divestment resolution targeting companies operating in many countries that included an amendment specifically about Israel.

In a statement issued after the vote, the university administration said the resolution is nonbinding and will not result in a change in university policies or its approach to investing.

“We are concerned that the actions taken tonight appear to violate a ruling of the Student Judiciary; Jewish members of student government, who raised this issue with the Student Judiciary, walked out of the meeting after expressing concerns that the process was undemocratic and not transparent,” the statement said.

“UW-Madison values and welcomes members of all faiths and identities. We have heard clearly from the Jewish community how targeted they feel by the actions of the last month. Chancellor [Rebecca] Blank has made clear her opposition to the concept of BDS and academic boycotts.”

