Michael Fragin and Phil Goldfeder share their insights regarding the the first 100 days of the Trump presidency.
Loading....
Tags:Spin class
|
Trump's first 100 days - Has anything changed?
Listen to the weekly summary of what is happening behind the scenes in American politics.
Contact Editor
Michael Fragin, 28/04/17 13:50
Trump speaks at Holocaust Memorial Museum
Reuters
Michael Fragin and Phil Goldfeder share their insights regarding the the first 100 days of the Trump presidency.
Loading....
Tags:Spin class
Related Stories