Marwan Barghouti was given five life sentences, plus 20 years in jail, for the murder of four Israelis and one Greek tourist. Barghouti, a leader in the Fatah Tanzim terror group, is believed to be responsible for at least 26 murders during the Second Intifada.

Yet Barghouti is now the most popular candidate to head the Palestinian Authority.

Listen in as Jay discusses Barghouti's candidacy.





