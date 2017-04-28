Meretz chief's ugly blood libel against 'the settlers'

Head of far-left Meretz party accuses Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria of perpetrating 'pogroms' against Arabs, IDF soldiers.

Members of the far-left Meretz party toured the Jordan Valley Friday together with members of the fringe Peace Now group.

During the tour, Meretz chairwoman Zahava Galon slammed Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria with a bizarre accusation, claiming “settlers” had committed “pogroms” against left-wingers, Arabs, and even the IDF.

“On a tour with Peace Now in the Jordan Valley, following the pogroms settlers are doing against left-wing activists, against Palestinians, and against IDF soldiers.”

Galon failed to specify which acts by “the settlers” constituted pogroms – a term historically used to refer to the slaughter of Jews by anti-Semitic mobs. The Meretz chief also wrote “the settlers”, with a definite article, apparently accusing all of the nearly half a million Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria of murder.

Journalist Yoaz Hendel slammed Galon’s post, writing that politicians were abusing the word “pogrom”.

“So after Miri Regev used the word ‘pogroms’ to describe Arab arsons [in fall 2016], Zahava [talks] of the ‘pogroms’ of settlers. Aren’t there any proud Jews left who don’t use self-victimizing, exile-era language?”